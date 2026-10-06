‘Left doesn’t fear or sell out’: Neha Bora says right-wing outfits threatening secular views at educational institutes

3 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 6, 2026 09:12 AM IST
All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora during the Gen Z Movement: Unity of Generation and Resistance convention, at Jadavpur University, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. (PTI Photo)
AISA national president Neha Bora on Monday alleged that right-wing organisations like the RSS and BJP were carrying out attacks on campuses of premier educational institutes in West Bengal, threatening democratic and secular views.
Addressing an event organised by the Left-wing student organisations at Jadavpur University, Bora said, “The BJP and RSS are out to destroy Bengal. Repeated attacks are being carried out in an institution of national importance like the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) by the right-wing forces, while democratic, liberal and secular views are also coming under increasing threat.”
She also alleged that an “atmosphere of terror has been created ever since the current dispensation came to power in Bengal…bulldozers are being run on houses one after another.”
Hitting out at the Centre, Bora said, “They think that they have either scared people away or bought them off. But what they don’t know is that there is a community that neither fears nor sells out, and that is the Left. As long as even a single voice remains alive against oppression in this country, in Bengal, and across the world, the Left will remain alive.”
Bora also raised questions about the role of the Election Commission, the police, and the media. “The media, Election Commission, and police all are under the control of those in power. Voting is people’s democratic right, and that very right is being repeatedly attacked. The Constitution is also being insulted,” she said.
She also brought up the ongoing agitation at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and the recent protests at SRFTI.
“Protesters cannot be suppressed by attacking them. Even if they face violence, the protesters will not step back. Wherever there is oppression and violence, Leftists will protest. If blood is spilled in Delhi, protests will echo in Kolkata; similarly, if violence takes place in Kolkata, Leftists will reach there,” she said.
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SFI leader Srijan Bhattacharya also addressed the convention, raising questions about the right to speak and freedom of expression.
“How was Rabindranath Tagore’s poem removed from the syllabus and replaced with the biography of Syama Prasad Mookerjee? When blood flows in Delhi, Kolkata feels the pain; and when blood flows in Kolkata, Delhi will surely stand up. This is a promise, a commitment to one another that we will keep making time and again. And on the foundation of this solidarity and this promise, a new India, a new Bengal will surely rise. These are just four more days of sorrow, four more days of oppression; these days too shall pass,” he said.
After being detained by Delhi Police, AISA leader Neha Bora was released on Sunday night. Upon reaching Kolkata on Monday, she attended the JU convention. Fearing protests from right-wing groups, CPI(M) workers and supporters cautiously escorted her from the airport to Jadavpur. As the crowd swelled, the venue had to be changed mid-way. Ultimately, the convention was held at the K.P. Basu Memorial Hall of JU.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More