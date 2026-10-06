‘Left doesn’t fear or sell out’: Neha Bora says right-wing outfits threatening secular views at educational institutes

AISA national president Neha Bora on Monday alleged that right-wing organisations like the RSS and BJP were carrying out attacks on campuses of premier educational institutes in West Bengal, threatening democratic and secular views.

Addressing an event organised by the Left-wing student organisations at Jadavpur University, Bora said, “The BJP and RSS are out to destroy Bengal. Repeated attacks are being carried out in an institution of national importance like the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) by the right-wing forces, while democratic, liberal and secular views are also coming under increasing threat.”

She also alleged that an “atmosphere of terror has been created ever since the current dispensation came to power in Bengal…bulldozers are being run on houses one after another.”