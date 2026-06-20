NEET re-exam 2026 on June 21: All local trains on Howrah, Sealdah routes to operate; special services announced

Railways will operate all local train services on the Howrah and Sealdah divisions and run special trains for NEET 2026 re-exam candidates.

Written by: Anish Mondal
4 min readJun 20, 2026 03:54 PM IST
Railways will run all local trains on Howrah and Sealdah routes, along with special services for candidates appearing for NEET re-exam 2026 on June 21. (Image generated using AI)Railways will run all local trains on Howrah and Sealdah routes, along with special services for candidates appearing for NEET re-exam 2026 on June 21. (Image generated using AI)
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Kolkata suburban rail network: The Eastern Railway (ER) has announced that all local trains in the Howrah and Sealdah divisions will operate on June 21 to facilitate the travel of students appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. According to the railway, these train services will follow the regular weekday timetable despite the day being a Sunday.

ER will also run several special trains on routes covering destinations such as Diamond Harbour, Sealdah, Sonarpur, Katwa, Azimganj, Rampurhat and Barddhaman, among others, to accommodate the expected surge in passenger traffic.

However, train services on the Circular Railway routes will be regulated in view of the observance of International Yoga Day 2026.

In a statement the zonal railway said: “On 21.06.2026 (Sunday), EMU services over Howrah Division will run as week days schedule. Sealdah Division will run Sunday exempted services as per their week days schedule on 21.06.2026 from first schedule services of the day upto 12:00 hrs. (on originating basis).”

Also Read | PM Modi’s Yoga Day event: Here are the roads to avoid in Kolkata tomorrow

Special trains for NEET re-exam over Howrah Division: Routes

Howrah Division will run two pair MEMU services with stoppages at all stations enroute:

  • Train number 03072 Rampurhat-Barddhaman MEMU special will leave Rampurhat at 06:35 hrs to reach Barddhaman at 09:15 hrs.
  • Train number 03071 Barddhaman-Rampurhat MEMU special will leave Barddhaman at 09:50 hrs to reach Rampurhat at 12:15 hrs.
  • Train number 03074 Azimganj-Katwa MEMU special will leave Azimganj at 05:40 hrs to reach Katwa at 07:15 hrs.
  • Train number 03073 Katwa-Azimganj MEMU special will leave Katwa at 07:25 hrs to reach Azimganj at 09:05 hrs.

Special trains for NEET re-exam over Sealdah Division: Routes

Sealdah Division will run five EMU specials with stoppages at all stations enroute:
  • Train number 03144 Sonarpur-Diamond Harbour special will leave Sonarpur at 06:05 hrs to reach Diamond Harbour at 07:10 hrs.
  • Train number 03143 Diamond Harbour-Sealdah special will leave Diamond Harbour at 07:22 hrs to reach Sealdah at 08:58 hrs.
  • Train number 03122 Sealdah-Sonarpur special will leave Sealdah at 09:35 hrs to reach Sonarpur at 10:10 hrs.
  • Train number 03121 Canning-Sonarpur  special will leave Canning at 11:30 hrs to reach Sonarpur at 12:15 hrs.
  • Train number 34420 Sealdah-Canning special will leave Sealdah at 09:50 hrs to reach Canning at 11:05 hrs.
Also Read | NEET 2026 re-exam on June 21: Central Railway to run all 1,820 Mumbai local trains on Sunday

Regulation of Circular Railway train services on June 21 – Full list

  • Two EMU locals (30322 and 30128) will be short terminated at Kolkata Station
  • Two EMU local (30145 and 30121) will be short originated from Kolkata station.
  • One EMU local (30344) will be short terminated at Barasat.
  • One EMU local (30142) will be diverted via Kankurgachhi Road Jn-Ballygunge route to Majherhat.
  • One EMU local (30342) will be diverted and short terminated at Ballygunge station
  • One EMU local (30712) will be short originated from Ballygunge station
  • 1 Sealdah–Baruipur EMU special will leave Sealdah at 19:10 hrs and then follow the path of 30451 from Ballygunge.
  • Five EMU locals (30412, 30411, 30351, 30113 and 30116) will remain cancelled.

NEET special trains over Asansol Division on June 21 – Full list

Asansol Division will run two pair of special MEMU train services between Andal-Sainthia and Jasidih-Dumka on Sunday. These are:

  • 03541 Jasidih – Dumka MEMU special will leave Jasidih at 09:30 hrs. to reach Dumka at 11:15 hrs. and in the opposite direction 03542 Dumka – Jasidih MEMU special will leave Dumka at 18:30 hrs. to reach Jasidih at 20:15 hrs.
  • 22321 Howrah–Siuri Hool Express will stop at all stations between Andal & Siuri and 05573 Saraigarh–Deoghar MEMU Express special will stop at all stations enroute between Banka & Deoghar.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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