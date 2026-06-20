NEET re-exam 2026 on June 21: All local trains on Howrah, Sealdah routes to operate; special services announced

Railways will run all local trains on Howrah and Sealdah routes, along with special services for candidates appearing for NEET re-exam 2026 on June 21. (Image generated using AI)

Kolkata suburban rail network: The Eastern Railway (ER) has announced that all local trains in the Howrah and Sealdah divisions will operate on June 21 to facilitate the travel of students appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. According to the railway, these train services will follow the regular weekday timetable despite the day being a Sunday.

ER will also run several special trains on routes covering destinations such as Diamond Harbour, Sealdah, Sonarpur, Katwa, Azimganj, Rampurhat and Barddhaman, among others, to accommodate the expected surge in passenger traffic.

However, train services on the Circular Railway routes will be regulated in view of the observance of International Yoga Day 2026.