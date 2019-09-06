Need your support to thwart attempt to change our history: Mamata Banerjee to teachers

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the country’s history should not be changed. Without taking any name, she also said those who had vandalised the statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar should not dream of ruling West Bengal.

Banerjee was speaking at a Teacher’s Day programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

“We are working under a threat. History cannot be changed. Vidyasagar’s statue cannot be vandalised and then those same people cannot try to rule Bengal. I request all to uphold the diversity of Bengal. Members of the teaching community have always thwarted any attempt to change our history, our heritage, our culture. There is a long battle ahead and I need your wholehearted support in the battle,” she said.

It may be recalled that when BJP president Amit Shah took out a roadshow on May 14, a bust of Vidyasagar was vandalised at Vidyasagar College in north Kolkata as clashes broke out between BJP and TMC workers. Both the parties had accused each other of destroying the bust and vandalising the college campus. Later on June 11, Banerjee had unveiled a new statue of Vidyasagar, which was installed at the same place.

The CM also accused the Centre of not giving adequate funds to the state government for several educational schemes.

“The state government earns from the public to carry out their expenditure. Unlike the Centre, which has an RBI and can withdraw money any time as per their wish. Centre does not give us enough to spend and they take so much tax from the state. The Central government has closed down Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and due to that we cannot work. We could have done much more,” she said.

Banerjee informed that the state government has allocated Rs 20 crore for PhD scholars as the University Grants Commission has suddenly stopped funds for research.

Meanwhile, 20 professors, 22 secondary school teachers and 25 higher secondary school teachers were given the ‘Shiksha Ratna’ honour by the state government in recognition of their services on the occasion of the Teachers’ Day.

Former Congress leader Om Prakash Mishra, who joined the TMC on Wednesday, was one of the professors to receive the honour. Mishra teaches international relations at Jadavpur University. Also, 62 schools were adjudged ‘Sera (best) School’ on the occasion.