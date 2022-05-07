Need to fight politically, Amit Shah tells BJP leaders at meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday ruled out the possibility of imposing Article 356 in West Bengal during a meeting with BJP leaders from the state, sources said.

On a two-day visit to West Bengal, Shah is learnt to have told his party leaders that a democratically elected government cannot be overthrown in this way and the political battle has to be fought “politically”, a senior party leader told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity.

The leader was present at the meeting between Shah and BJP state leaders, including party MPs and MLAs, at a city hotel.

After a section of party leaders demanded that President’s rule be imposed in West Bengal in view of post poll violence and incidents of political killings, Shah is learnt to have said, “The Trinamool Congress came back to power for a third straight term after receiving a huge mandate. It has just been a few months since it won the election. An elected government cannot be overthrown by imposing Article 356. we cannot do such things. We will have to fight against the TMC politically. It is a political fight which needs to be fought politically with the help of our workers.”

The senior BJP leader further said that the Union Home Minister also ruled out the demand for a greater involvement of the CBI when it came to probing incidents of violence.

“He made it very clear that we cannot overthrow an elected government by imposing the President’s Rule. The TMC doesn’t believe in democratic norms but we do. Therefore, we have to fight against the TMC government politically. He also said that we cannot depend on the CBI to fight our battle. A CBI probe doesn’t mean that it will arrest TMC leaders and put them behind bars. The CBI will carry out its investigation as per the law. We have to fight our own battles,” the BJP leader said.

According to him, Shah also gave the example of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on how she fought against the CPM when she was in the Opposition despite being attacked repeatedly.

“Shah said that he was attacked and framed in false cases when the BJP was in the Opposition in Gujarat. He even talked about Mamata Banerjee as an Opposition leader who was repeatedly attacked by the CPI(M). But she continued her fight and achieved her goal. However, after coming to power, she is doing what the CPI(M) did. So these things will happen. We will be attacked but we have to fight back. Party workers at the grassroots level will have to fight hard and strengthen our organisation in the state,” he added.

Assuring party leaders that the BJP will perform well in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections he urged to put more strength into the organisation.

Earlier in the day, Shah visited the Border Out Post (BOP) at Jikabari in Cooch Behar district where he interacted with the BSF personnel.