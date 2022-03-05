Ukraine crisis: Need adequate flights to bring back Indians, West Bengal CM tells Centre

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday questioned the Central government over its policy to bring back stranded Indian students from war-torn Ukraine.

“I am very much worried about the lives of the Indian students held up in Ukraine. Life is very precious. Why is it taking so much time to bring them back? Why were things not done earlier?” Banerjee tweeted.

“I urge the Central government that (an) adequate number of flights be arranged immediately and all the students brought back as soon as possible,” she further wrote.

Even previously, Banerjee had hit out at the Central government on the Ukraine issue asking why it had not taken necessary action earlier to secure a safe passage to enable stranded Indian students in Ukraine to return home.

Before leaving for Varanasi on Wednesday to campaign for the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the ongoing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Banerjee told reporters, “I wrote to the PM on the Ukraine issue. But my question is why couldn’t these students be brought back earlier. The Central government is responsible for not bringing them back on time.”

However, she had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending her unconditional support to the Union government on the prevailing Ukraine crisis.

“I am sure you already know in times of grave international crisis, we keep aside our domestic disagreements to stand united as a nation. We do this to make sure that our dignity as a nation is unchallenged and unviolated,” she wrote.

In her letter, Banerjee also emphasised on accelerating the evacuation process for Indians stuck in Ukraine. “Indeed, particularly with regard to the evacuation of the stranded Indians in Ukraine, and, specifically, in giving a quick helping hand to our students there in distress, we stand united under our Tricolour, irrespective of party or politics,” she wrote.

Also, in her letter, Banerjee urged the prime minister to call an all-party meeting so that a national resolution can be made on the situation in Ukraine. She wrote, “I would request you to accept my unconditional support during the ongoing international crisis and to consider whether you would like to have an all- party meeting now for consolidating our national resolve to come out of the crisis with our heads held high.”