NCW chief sets 15-day deadline for Bengal complaints

If the West Bengal government fails to respond to more than 260 complaints from the state in the next 15 days, the National Commission for Women (NCW) will submit details of those cases to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the panel’s Chairperson Rekha Sharma said on Saturday.

In Kolkata for two days, Sharma met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and discussed issues related to women safety and empowerment. She expressed her displeasure over alleged police inaction in the pending cases, which include instances of child trafficking.

“Finished my 2 days tour to West Bengal. Took up around 270 pending cases with police & discussed increasing nos… Unfortunately, DGP and CS of the state can never come for the meetings in this state and officers they send are clueless,” tweeted Sharma.

The commission, in a statement, directed the DGP and the nodal officer to submit action taken reports within 15 days from the receipt of the complaint and file charge-sheets pending for more than six months.

Sharma said neither the director general of police nor the chief secretary has met her and instead sends their junior officers for meetings.

“The commission has power to look into such complaints and ensure women safety and empowerment under Section 10 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990,” read the NCW statement.

