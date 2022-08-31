scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

NCRB reports says Kolkata safest city in India; experts allege suppression of facts

"This data seems to be quite absurd. There is clearly suppression of facts on the part of the state government," claimed Ruby Sain, former head of the department of sociology and coordinator of the Centre for the Study of Religion and Society at Jadavpur University.

Kolkata was also among the cities where no attempt-to-rape cases were registered. (File)

Kolkata has topped the list of cities with the least number of cognisable offences per lakh of its population, making the metropolis the safest city of India in 2021, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

The city scored 103.4 per 1-lakh people in terms of the number of cognisable offences, marching ahead of Pune, which stood second (256.8) and Hyderabad (259.9), the data showed.

Kanpur (336.5), Bengaluru (427.2) and Mumbai (428.4) were among the other cities in the list.

Kolkata had scored 129.5 in the 2020 report of NCRB. Its IPC crime rate declined to 92.6 in 2021 compared with 109.9 the previous year, as per the report.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...
Read |Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB

Experts, however, expressed apprehension over Kolkata’s dwindling crime numbers in the report.

“This data seems to be quite absurd. There is clearly suppression of facts on the part of the state government,” claimed Ruby Sain, former head of the department of sociology and coordinator of the Centre for the Study of Religion and Society at Jadavpur University.

“Most criminal activities in Kolkata are going unreported, and I am quite confident the data provided by the authorities is not the actual picture,” she told PTI.

Advertisement

Emeritus Professor of Sociology, Presidency College, Prasanta Ray, also echoed Sain’s views, and said there has been “suppression of facts by the state government, leading to a glorified picture for West Bengal”.

“Criminal activities in the city go unreported for several reasons and that is a fact. If you ask me to believe in this data, I would say the migration of youths in search of work to other far-off states could be one reason. But I still have my doubts,” Ray said.

According to former Kolkata Police Joint CP (Crime) Pallab Kanti Ghosh, the “hard work” of the dedicated police personnel was instrumental in this achievement.

Advertisement

“The city’s crime rate has been sliding for the past seven years… We must thank our dedicated policemen for making this possible,” Ghosh said.

Also Read |Kolkata reports least number of rape cases among 19 Indian cities

He also said that despite the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police being expanded following the addition of areas like Behala, Thakurpukur, Kasba and Survey Park, the infrastructure remained “unchanged”.

More from Kolkata

“Most of the crimes these days are happening in the areas that were added, but our police officers are dealing with those quite intelligently. However, we must not forget that conventional crimes have come down as criminals are going high-tech now,” Ghosh added.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 11:30:15 am
Next Story

Does playing racquet sports, running help reduce cancer and cardiovascular risk in older adults?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

A short history of the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah controversy
Explained

A short history of the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah controversy

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for 'abusing' house help
Jharkhand

Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for 'abusing' house help

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'
Only for subscribers

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
'Too much belly fat raises heart attack risk': How to shed the excess weight?

'Too much belly fat raises heart attack risk': How to shed the excess weight?

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

US Army grounds its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters: Report

US Army grounds its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters: Report

Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
In Premium Now

Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’

Premium
Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove
India vs Hong Kong

Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement