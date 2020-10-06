Kolkata registered least number of sexual assault cases among metro cities: NCRB report

The metropolis has also not recorded any attempt to rape or sexual harassment case.

Of the 19 metros in India, Kolkata has recorded the least number of sexual assault cases on women, NCRB data has revealed.

The metropolis has also not recorded any attempt to rape or sexual harassment case.

According to a report released recently by the National Crime Records Bureau, 14 cases of sexual assaults were registered in the city in 2019.

Like Kolkata, Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, too, has not reported any sexual harassment case, the report said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.