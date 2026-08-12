TMC rebel MP, MLA forced to leave Cooch Behar home after midnight protests

NCPI MP Jagadish Chandra Basunia and his wife, TMC MLA Sangeeta Roy, who returned to their house in Sitai in Cooch Behar district at midnight, after nearly three months, had to leave the area shortly after, as a group of people gathered outside their residence and started raising slogans. The couple left the area under tight security, with the MP saying he did not want his presence to disturb peace.
Roy, the lone TMC MLA from Coch Behar, has reportedly not been seen in her constituency since the assembly poll results were announced on May 4. Basunia, who won the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat on a TMC ticket in 2024, had also been in Delhi for much of the period.
After the party’s poll debacle, Basunia, along with 19 other TMC MPs, joined NCPI and aligned with the BJP-led NDA. Roy also joined the rebel TMC camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee.
Around midnight on Monday, the couple returned to their residence in the Sitai market area under police protection. However, as soon as the news spread, the area became tense. Without carrying any party flags, a section of local residents surrounded the couple’s house and began raising slogans. Upon receiving the news, police from Sitai police station reached the spot. However, as the number of police personnel increased, the crowd of protesters also grew.
Amid fears of a deterioration in the situation, Jagadish and Sangeeta left their house under police protection around 2 am and set off for Cooch Behar town.
Speaking on the phone about the matter, Basunia said, “I had gone home at night to collect some urgently needed documents and to assess the current situation in the area. But a group of people arrived at night and began protesting. If I had stayed there, it could have led to political tension. To maintain peace and order in Sitai and avoid any trouble, I left the area that night itself.”
Reacting to the incident, BJP district president Abhijit Barman said, “We do not have information about anyone’s personal movements. Our party workers have been clearly instructed to refrain from such protests. However, if angry local people do something, that is beyond our control.”
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More