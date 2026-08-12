TMC rebel MP, MLA forced to leave Cooch Behar home after midnight protests

NCPI MP Jagadish Chandra Basunia and his wife, TMC MLA Sangeeta Roy, who returned to their house in Sitai in Cooch Behar district at midnight, after nearly three months, had to leave the area shortly after, as a group of people gathered outside their residence and started raising slogans. The couple left the area under tight security, with the MP saying he did not want his presence to disturb peace.

Roy, the lone TMC MLA from Coch Behar, has reportedly not been seen in her constituency since the assembly poll results were announced on May 4. Basunia, who won the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat on a TMC ticket in 2024, had also been in Delhi for much of the period.