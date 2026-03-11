BJP’s Parivartan Yatra concludes, Haryana CM says ‘Bengal now a haven for infiltrators’

Attacking the TMC government for putting democracy in danger, Haryana Chief Minister and BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini asserted that they have turned Bengal into a “safe haven for infiltrators”. Singh made these remarks while addressing the gathering in South 24 Parganas division even as the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra, launched on March 1 across the state, ended on Tuesday.

The Haryana CM emphasised that the Parivartan Yatra is not merely a political programme but a call for change in Bengal. He said that the people of the state should unite to save Bengal from corruption and remove the TMC government.

Saini highlighted the hard work of the people of South 24 Parganas, especially fishermen and farming families. However, he expressed concern that “despite their hard work, the people have been deprived of the basic facilities due to the failures of the state government”.

Speaking about the natural calamities faced by the people, Saini said: “The people of this district face natural calamities every year. In the name of aid and relocation, the Mamata government has cheated you all. Your homes have been destroyed, boats broken but the present government has looted you all”.

“The youth are worried due to unemployment and to earn a living they have to go out to other states. We have to change all this,” he said.

He reminded the gathering that Bengal once showed the path to the rest of the country, but today the same Bengal is “trapped in corruption, appeasement politics and violence”. He questioned whether the people who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the nation had imagined such a situation. He asserted that Bengal is again ready “to fight for its freedom”.

He accused the present government of merely changing the names of schemes “without doing real work and pushing the state into poverty”.

“The TMC government has put democracy in danger and turned Bengal into a safe haven for infiltrators. This is the reason the Mamata Banerjee government is against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)… she has a problem with the Matuas and Namasudras… she has issues with Ram Navami and anyone saying Jai Shri Ram,” Saini said.

Saini also accused the state government of blocking central government schemes from reaching the people. Talking about the row around President Droupadi Murmu’s recent visit to the state, he said it is deeply painful that Mamata Banerjee despite being a woman leader has insulted the President.

Speaking at Bardhaman Bibhag, BJP state chief and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya said that the TMC government “is jeopardising the future of Bengal in order to protect its vote bank of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators”.

He alleged that in Murshidabad, TMC leaders have been spreading threats by citing demographic divisions, claiming that Hindus are 30 per cent and Muslims are 70 per cent and issuing violent warnings.

Bhattacharya alleged that Mamata made derogatory remarks about Hindu Dharma from an Eid-ul-Fitr stage. He also raised concerns about irregularities in voter lists, claiming there are instances where individuals are shown to have more than 100 children.

He clarified that the BJP’s fight is for every Indian citizen irrespective of religion and stated that the TMC government is actually harming Muslims by failing to provide development for them.

Meanwhile in Chandrakona, Bihar Vijay Kumar Sinha Deputy Chief Minister said, “We do not discriminate between caste creed and religion or language . Those who are sitting in power here have insulted people and are making the youth unemployed and support corruption. Mamata didi has stopped the development of Bengal and has insulted the culture of Bengal.”

“Just for the infiltrators, Mamata Banerjee wants to ruin the name of Bengal. Bihar and Bengal have always been brothers and those who try to spread terror and fear have to be removed,” he said.

The BJP had launched nine Yatras on March 1 and 2 from areas of the state.