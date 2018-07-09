Naxalbari: CID arrests four persons for ‘forming new terror group’

Sources in the agency said Roy had claimed to be GCLO chief and their stated objective was the formation of the state of Kamptapur/Greater Coochbehar through an “armed rebellion”. Sources in the agency said Roy had claimed to be GCLO chief and their stated objective was the formation of the state of Kamptapur/Greater Coochbehar through an “armed rebellion”.

The CID on Saturday arrested four persons from Naxalbari for allegedly forming a new terror group called the Greater Coochbehar Liberation Organisation (GCLO).

“A few days ago, one Nirmal Roy of Assam had published on Facebook and YouTube that he had initiated a new terrorist group, the Greater Coochbehar Liberation Organisation. The CID started keeping track and used a decoy to invite him for a meeting. Today, the agency arrested four persons in connection with the case,” said DIG (CID-Operations) Nishat Parvez.

Sources in the agency said Roy had claimed to be GCLO chief and their stated objective was the formation of the state of Kamptapur/Greater Coochbehar through an “armed rebellion”. Roy had called for a bandh on July 31, and also declared that there would be “blasts” on railway tracks and in government offices before August 28.

