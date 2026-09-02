ED raids 14 places in Bengal, other states in national highway toll fraud case

The investigation revealed that money was collected after issuing fake receipts and was also strategically removed from the toll booths. (Representational image)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple premises across seven states, including West Bengal, on Wednesday morning in the NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) fraud case, in which money was illegally collected from vehicle users after issuing fake toll receipts.

A team of six ED officers, along with central security forces, raided a flat on Shakespeare Sarani in Kolkata, which houses a city-based businessman’s office, sources in the agency said.

ED sources said the agency was conducting raids at 14 locations in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, based on a complaint filed in Lucknow, UP.

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According to ED sources, allegations suggest corruption worth crores of rupees took place at national highway toll plazas.