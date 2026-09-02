ED raids 14 places in Bengal, other states in national highway toll fraud case

Allegations suggest corruption worth crores of rupees took place at national highway toll plazas, according to Enforcement Directorate sources.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
1 min readKolkataSep 2, 2026 04:04 PM IST
NHAI toll fraud caseThe investigation revealed that money was collected after issuing fake receipts and was also strategically removed from the toll booths. (Representational image)
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple premises across seven states, including West Bengal, on Wednesday morning in the NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) fraud case, in which money was illegally collected from vehicle users after issuing fake toll receipts.

A team of six ED officers, along with central security forces, raided a flat on Shakespeare Sarani in Kolkata, which houses a city-based businessman’s office, sources in the agency said.

ED sources said the agency was conducting raids at 14 locations in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, based on a complaint filed in Lucknow, UP.

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According to ED sources, allegations suggest corruption worth crores of rupees took place at national highway toll plazas.

The investigation revealed that money was collected after issuing fake receipts and was also strategically removed from the toll booths.

The sources said that government ledgers at the tolls contained no record of such payments received.

The investigators are looking into where the illegally collected money went and who were involved in the fraud.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

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