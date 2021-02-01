National anthem sung by BJP leaders ‘wrong’: Abhishek Banerjee seeks apology

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday slammed BJP leaders following an incorrect rendition of the national anthem during the Opposition party’s rally at Dumurjala stadium in Howrah district during the day. Banerjee accused the BJP of insulting the national anthem.

BJP leader and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh skipped a line while leading the singing of the anthem. Sharing a video of the rally, Banerjee asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apologise for the “anti-national” act.

“Those preaching about patriotism & nationalism can’t even sing our national anthem correctly. This is the party which claims to uphold India’s honour and pride! Shameful! Will @narendramodi @AmitShah @BJP4India apologise for this ‘anti-national’ act #BJPInsultsNationalAnthem”, Banerjee tweeted.

Among the leaders present at the BJP rally were Union ministers Smriti Irani and Debashree Chaudhuri, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, state party chief Dilip Ghosh, BP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, national vice-president Mukul Roy, and former TMC leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, and Suvendu Adhikari.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “I was not present when the national anthem was sung. But a lot of central leaders and state leaders were present and it is not possible for them to sing the national anthem incorrectly. The TMC is playing politics.”

CPI(M) Politburo member Mohammad Salim said, “…These people who cannot sing the national anthem correctly now teach us nationalism.”