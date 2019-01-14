Narkeldanga: Fake currency dealers arrested, firearms seized

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata police arrested eight improvised firearms and fake Indian currency dealers from Narkeldanga Police Station area Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Md Nizam alias Tetar (35), Md Nausad (48), Rohit Sahil alias Vijay Kumar (46), Rafikul Sk alias Munna (26), Rahul Sk alias Mussalim Sk (21), Md. Zeaul Sk (21), Tahir Sk (25) and Jiyauddin Mallik (29), police said. While Nizam, Nausad and Rohit are from Munger in Bihar, Rafikul, Rahul, Md Zeaul and Tahir Sk (25) are from Malda. Jiyauddin Mallik (29) is from Birbhum, the police added.

“Counterfeit notes with face value of Rs 60,000, three improvised 7mm semi-automatic pistols, 21 rounds of live cartridges and 14 semi-finished firearms were seized from their possession,” a senior STF official told The Indian Express.

They have been nabbed under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), 489B (using as genuine forged or counterfeit currency), 489C (possession of forged counterfeit currency) and Arms Act.

This is second such recovery in the last 10 days. In the first week on January, STF arrested four persons with fake currency notes with face value of more than Rs 4 lakh from Narkeldanga Police Station area.