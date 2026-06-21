PM Modi hails yoga as world’s ‘largest community celebration’

As the world marked the 12th International Yoga Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said yoga has become the largest community celebration globally, binding people across countries and cultures together.

Kicking off the day’s celebrations at Kolkata’s iconic Red Road, Modi said June 21, the longest day on the Earth, is now known to the world as a day of yoga.

“June 21, which marks the longest day on Earth, has now become the largest community celebration day because of yoga. Yoga brings people together. I congratulate the people of the world on this occasion,” he said.

He also emphasised this year’s theme for the celebrations — Yoga for Healthy Ageing — and said: “Yoga is not just physical exercise, not restricted to any age group; it is an expression of human spirit. He added that the aim should be to be more flexible at 40 than one was at 20, and more energetic at 50 than the person was at 60. He added that this ancient practice has a crucial role in promoting physical health, mental well-being, and active ageing, and hence improving the quality of life.