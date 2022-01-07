Kolkata: PM virtually inaugurates second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday officially inaugurated the second campus of the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata’s Rajarhat area through video conferencing although the facility was opened earlier and used as a quarantine centre during the peak of Covid in the city.

The event was also attended virtually by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The campus has been constructed at a cost of Rs 530 crore. The central government has given Rs 400 crore for this while the West Bengal government has spent the remaining amount.

Inaugurating the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata. Watch. https://t.co/ZUbYYNuFZB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2022

The new campus will have a 460-bed Comprehensive Cancer Unit equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. It has state-of-the-art infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment and care.

The campus is well-equipped with modern facilities like Nuclear Medicine (PET), 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128 Slice CT Scanner, Radionuclide Therapy Unit, Endoscopy, Modern Brachytherapy Unit. The campus will also serve as an advanced cancer research facility and will be specially designed for cancer treatment in the eastern and north-eastern parts of the country.

While inaugurating the campus, Modi said, “Today we have taken another step towards strengthening the national resolve to provide quality health facilities to every citizen of the country. The second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute has brought great convenience to many citizens of West Bengal. This will provide great convenience especially to the poor and middle-class families who have someone suffering from cancer.”

He further said that the country has crossed yet another important milestone. “Today, in the first week of the first month of the year, India is achieving the historic milestone of injecting 150 crore vaccine doses. This is no less than a surprise for most of the countries of the world. For India, it is a symbol of new will power, which has the courage to do anything to make the impossible possible.”

Modi said till now, around 11 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been provided free of cost to West Bengal. “More than one and a half thousand ventilators, more than 9,000 new oxygen cylinders have also been given to West Bengal. As many as 49 PSAs, new oxygen plants, have also started functioning,” he added.

In her address, Banerjee thanked the PM for inaugurating the campus but said, “The Prime Minister is virtually inaugurating this campus. But let me inform you that we have already inaugurated this way before as this institute is associated with the state government as well and we used it as a quarantine centre during covid.”



She further said, “The Prime Minister will be happy to know that the state is funding 25% of the project. We have also provided land for the campus.”

Meanwhile, in a tone of complaint, she added, “Medical seats should be increased but the governor creates hurdles for us whenever we go for any work not knowing that it is actually a work given by the Prime Minister.”