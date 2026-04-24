Record voter turnout in 1st phase shows BJP is winning: PM Modi in Bengal’s Panihati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters during a roadshow in support of BJP candidates, amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, in Howrah district, Thursday, April 23, 2026. West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Froday exuded confidence in winning the Assembly elections in Bengal, saying the record voter turnout shows BJP is winning.

Taking a cue from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’ popular saying, PM Modi urged people to bless them (BJP) woth votes, and they will give Bengal freedom from a number of perils.

Modi was addressing a rally in Panihati after concluding roadshow with the mother of RG Kar rape victim, now BJP candidate of the constituency.