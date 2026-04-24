Record voter turnout in 1st phase shows BJP is winning: PM Modi in Bengal’s Panihati

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi Froday exuded confidence in winning the Assembly elections in Bengal, saying the record voter turnout shows BJP is winning.
Taking a cue from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’ popular saying, PM Modi urged people to bless them (BJP) woth votes, and they will give Bengal freedom from a number of perils.
Modi was addressing a rally in Panihati after concluding roadshow with the mother of RG Kar rape victim, now BJP candidate of the constituency.
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