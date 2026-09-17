‘Cut money’ no longer works in Bengal: PM Modi highlights Rs 3,000 aid to women

Taking a dig at the previous Trinamool Congress government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that “cut money” no longer prevails in West Bengal as money from the Annapurna Yojana reached the bank accounts of nearly 1.5 crore women across the state.

Addressing an ‘Annapurna Day’ event virtually on his birthday—an initiative announced by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari—PM Modi said the money under this scheme is being transferred directly to women’s accounts, reinforcing that “less talk, more work” remains the guiding principle of the BJP government. He stated that the Rs 3,000 monthly assistance under the Annapurna scheme aims to strengthen women’s self-confidence by easing household expense worries.

PM Modi noted that mothers and sisters played an important role in West Bengal’s change on May 4, referring to the BJP’s win in the Assembly elections. “As soon as the new government came to power in the state, work on the scheme began… Today, so many women are receiving money directly in their bank accounts. There is no cut money. Now, cut money does not work in Bengal,” said PM Modi.

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Pointing out that the people of Bengal were long deprived of central scheme benefits under the previous administration, PM Modi added that work on all stalled schemes has been moving forward, with over 50 lakh families identified to receive permanent houses.

“Together, we will build a new Bengal,” he said.

CM Adhikari: Women will be made owners of houses

Speaking at the event held at the Book Fair grounds in Bidhannagar, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari raised key issues ranging from financial assistance to women’s safety, child marriage, and creating a drug-free West Bengal. Criticising the government of former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, though notably without mentioning her name once, Adhikari said that the present government has not come merely to provide allowances, but to bring systemic reform.

On the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said a list has been prepared to build more than 50 lakh new houses in West Bengal, and that women will be the official owners. He said all agreements for these houses will be executed directly in women’s names.

He also confirmed that while the fourth instalment of Rs 3,000 under the Annapurna Yojana has already reached over 1.5 crore women, funds will continue to be credited to all remaining eligible applicants throughout the day.

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Reaffirming the commitment to women’s security, he highlighted that the government established a commission within its first four months to address atrocities against mothers and sisters, pledging that no oppressor would be spared.