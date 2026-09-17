‘Cut money’ no longer works in Bengal: PM Modi highlights Rs 3,000 aid to women

Taking a dig at the previous Trinamool Congress government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that “cut money” no longer prevails in West Bengal as money from the Annapurna Yojana reached the bank accounts of nearly 1.5 crore women across the state.
Addressing an ‘Annapurna Day’ event virtually on his birthday—an initiative announced by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari—PM Modi said the money under this scheme is being transferred directly to women’s accounts, reinforcing that “less talk, more work” remains the guiding principle of the BJP government. He stated that the Rs 3,000 monthly assistance under the Annapurna scheme aims to strengthen women’s self-confidence by easing household expense worries.
PM Modi noted that mothers and sisters played an important role in West Bengal’s change on May 4, referring to the BJP’s win in the Assembly elections. “As soon as the new government came to power in the state, work on the scheme began… Today, so many women are receiving money directly in their bank accounts. There is no cut money. Now, cut money does not work in Bengal,” said PM Modi.
Pointing out that the people of Bengal were long deprived of central scheme benefits under the previous administration, PM Modi added that work on all stalled schemes has been moving forward, with over 50 lakh families identified to receive permanent houses.
“Together, we will build a new Bengal,” he said.
CM Adhikari: Women will be made owners of houses
Speaking at the event held at the Book Fair grounds in Bidhannagar, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari raised key issues ranging from financial assistance to women’s safety, child marriage, and creating a drug-free West Bengal. Criticising the government of former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, though notably without mentioning her name once, Adhikari said that the present government has not come merely to provide allowances, but to bring systemic reform.
On the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said a list has been prepared to build more than 50 lakh new houses in West Bengal, and that women will be the official owners. He said all agreements for these houses will be executed directly in women’s names.
He also confirmed that while the fourth instalment of Rs 3,000 under the Annapurna Yojana has already reached over 1.5 crore women, funds will continue to be credited to all remaining eligible applicants throughout the day.
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Reaffirming the commitment to women’s security, he highlighted that the government established a commission within its first four months to address atrocities against mothers and sisters, pledging that no oppressor would be spared.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More