Narada tapes: ED issues summons to estranged wife of former Kolkata mayor, minister’s daughter

In the Narada sting operation case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to four people, including Ratna Chatterjee, estranged wife of former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee, and Shreya Pandey, daughter of State Consumer Affairs Minister Sadhan Pandey.

The ED is probing the money laundering in connection to a ‘sting’ operation, where a number of Trinamool Congress leaders, including MPs and ministers, were allegedly seen taking money on camera.

An ED source said they had been asked to appear between June 6 and June 13.

Besides, Ratna and Shreya, Abhijeet Ganguly and Dr Moloy Ghatak have also been summoned. ED sources they had primarily found some shell companies, and these names cropped up while probing the case. Therefore, they will be interrogated.

According to sources, Shreya was reportedly not in India. Ratna said, “The ED wants a few documents, which I will go and submit”.

Sources added that Shreya’s name cropped up when they had interrogated the former mayor, his estranged wife and his friend, Baisakhi Banerjee. Shreya had always denied any involvement in the case.

Both Ratna and Shreya have been interrogated by the ED previously.

The sting video was uploaded on the Narada news portal before the Assembly elections. The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate have so far quizzed most of the accused Trinamoool legislators and MPs.

While CBI was probing the case, ED is investigating the money trail in connection with the case.