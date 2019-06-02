Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
209/3 (34.5)
Australia
vs
207 (38.2)
Afghanistan
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Highlights: New Zealand win by 10 wickets
Narada tapes: ED issues summons to estranged wife of former Kolkata mayor, minister’s daughterhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/kolkata/narada-tapes-sting-operation-enforcement-directorate-former-kolkata-mayor-wife-5760713/

Narada tapes: ED issues summons to estranged wife of former Kolkata mayor, minister’s daughter

Besides, Ratna and Shreya, Abhijeet Ganguly and Dr Moloy Ghatak have also been summoned. ED sources they had primarily found some shell companies, and these names cropped up while probing the case. Therefore, they will be interrogated.

Narada tapes: ED issues summons to estranged wife of former Kolkata mayor, minister’s daughter
An ED source said they had been asked to appear between June 6 and June 13.

In the Narada sting operation case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to four people, including Ratna Chatterjee, estranged wife of former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee, and Shreya Pandey, daughter of State Consumer Affairs Minister Sadhan Pandey.

The ED is probing the money laundering in connection to a ‘sting’ operation, where a number of Trinamool Congress leaders, including MPs and ministers, were allegedly seen taking money on camera.

An ED source said they had been asked to appear between June 6 and June 13.

Besides, Ratna and Shreya, Abhijeet Ganguly and Dr Moloy Ghatak have also been summoned. ED sources they had primarily found some shell companies, and these names cropped up while probing the case. Therefore, they will be interrogated.

Advertising

According to sources, Shreya was reportedly not in India. Ratna said, “The ED wants a few documents, which I will go and submit”.

Sources added that Shreya’s name cropped up when they had interrogated the former mayor, his estranged wife and his friend, Baisakhi Banerjee. Shreya had always denied any involvement in the case.

Both Ratna and Shreya have been interrogated by the ED previously.

The sting video was uploaded on the Narada news portal before the Assembly elections. The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate have so far quizzed most of the accused Trinamoool legislators and MPs.

While CBI was probing the case, ED is investigating the money trail in connection with the case.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kolkata: Jai Shri Ram chants greet TMC leaders in Kankinara
2 Kejriwal promise: In four months, Delhi’s Deoli residents will get 24×7 piped water supply
3 One day to go, confusion over JNU golden jubilee event accommodation continues