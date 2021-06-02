Narada sting case: Trial court proceedings vitiated by pressure tactics, CBI tells Calcutta HC

The trial court had granted bail to all the four TMC leaders, but the order was stayed by a division bench of the High Court.

The CBI, probing the 2016 Narada sting case, on Tuesday told the five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court that the May 17 proceedings in the trial court were “vitiated by pressure tactics never before seen in this country”.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, was referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arriving at the CBI offices after four TMC leaders were arrested.

“I am not seeking cancellation of bail. I am saying proceedings itself of the special court are vitiated… If I am seeking cancellation of bail, I have to show grounds like the possibility of destroying evidence etc. That is not my argument,” Mehta said.

The five-judge bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices I P Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Arijit Banerjee, adjourned the hearing in the matter till Wednesday.