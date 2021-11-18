Narada Sting Case: Privilege motion against CBI, ED officers over TMC MLAs’ arrest

A PRIVILEGE motion was moved against two officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Assembly on Wednesday for allegedly lowering the dignity of the Speaker’s chair while arresting three Trinamool Congress MLAs in connection with the Narada sting operation case without intimating him.

The motion was moved by TMC MLA Tapash Roy. Roy said three ruling party MLAs – Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, and Subrata Mukherjee – were arrested by the CBI earlier this year in connection with the Narada sting case but “neither was permission sought from Speaker Biman Banerjee nor was he informed.” The ED had also filed chargesheet against these MLAs.

The Speaker wrote to the ED and CBI asking the agencies to explain why he was not informed of the names of the people’s representatives before giving chargesheet. Officials from the two investigating agencies were summoned for the first time on September 6. However, representatives of both agencies did not appear on that day. Officials were summoned more than once subsequently. But they did not appear and the agencies moved court. Later, however, on the directives of the Calcutta High Court, the officials of the two central agencies had to appear before the Speaker.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said on Wednesday that BJP legislators would oppose the meeting of the committee on privilege motion in the coming days.