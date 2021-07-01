Narada Sting Case: Calcutta HC allows CM, Law Minister to file affidavits but fines both Rs 5,000

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday allowed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Malay Ghatak to file an application to submit their affidavits in the Narada sting tapes case along with a fine of Rs 5,000 each.

A five-judge Bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, and Justices IP Mukherjee, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Arijit Banerjee, said the CM and the law minister would have to pay the fine for delay in filing the application. It also granted 10 days’ time to the CBI to file a counter affidavit.

The Bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal ordered that the money be deposited with the State Legal Services Authority within a week.

Annulling the high court’s June 9 order refusing totake reply-affidavits of the state, its chief minister and the law minister, the Supreme Court had on June 25 urged the five-judge bench to decide afresh their pleas before deciding on the probe agency’s petition seeking transfer of the Narada case from the special CBI court here to the high court.

The affidavits to be filed by the CM and her cabinet colleague purportedly detail the law-and-order situation (outside CBI’s office) on May 17, the day the three accused Trinamool leaders and a former Kolkata mayor were arrested.

The bench, had earlier not taken on record the affidavits by the state, the CM and the law minister owing to delay in filing them.

The matter reached the Supreme Court, which set aside the HC order. It directed the CM and her minister to file an application before the high court detailing the reasons for not filing such affidavits earlier. It also requested the HC to decide on the application first before proceeding with the hearing on merit.

The three appeals were filed before the apex court challenging the high court’s denial for filing of affidavits by Banerjee and Ghatak in their role on the day of the arrest of West Bengal ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra and former mayor Sovan Chatterjee on May 17.