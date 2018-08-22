Follow Us:
Narada chit fund case: ED questions Adhikari’s staff

According to an agency official, Adhikari’s accountant accountant Anupam Dutta and personal staff Shymapada Samanta were summoned to verify a statement made by Adhikari during a previous interrogation.

Kolkata | Published: August 22, 2018 2:29:22 am
The Narada sting tapes were released just before the 2016 Assembly elections.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday interrogated the personal staff of state Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari as part of its probe into the Narada case, sources said.



Sources said that certain documents submitted to the agency clashed with a statement made by the minister. Adhikari never denied accepting money from Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel, sources said, adding he claimed he was not aware of the amount. He also claimed that the money was handed over to his staff as election funds, they added. During questioning, Adhikari had allegedly mentioned Dutta and Samanta, saying they had accepted the money as election funds.

The Narada sting tapes were released just before the 2016 Assembly elections.

