Nanoor Woman shot in clash, BJP blames TMC

A woman was killed while trying to save her son from a bullet fired at him during a clash between two groups at a village in Birbhum district on Monday, police said.

While the BJP claimed that the woman’s family was its supporter and she was shot by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters, the ruling party denied the allegation and claimed that the murder was fallout of a family dispute. “The woman, Shankari Bagdi, was hit in her chest and died on the spot during the violence at Hatserandi village in Nanoor. We haven’t found any political connection with the incident,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, villagers claimed that the violence occurred between BJP and TMC supporters. “The family has said that the man, Buddhadeb Bagdi, was being targeted for being a BJP supporter, but her mother came in between. This is not the first such incident. Under the TMC government, every part of Bengal is witnessing similar violence against BJP,” said West Bengal BJP General Secretary Sayantan Basu.

In the last Lok Sabha election, the village gave 232 more votes to BJP and since then the village has been disturbed, said Birbhum BJP president Shyamapada Mondal.

“One woman has been killed. Her son Buddhadeb Bagdi has been brutally beaten up. We will not let police sit. Tomorrow, we ill hit the street protesting the murder,” said Mondal. A TMC leader claimed that the party had no involvement in the clash.

“The BJP can stoop to any level to gain political mileage. This incident is fallout of a family dispute and has no connection with TMC at all,” said Abhijit Singh, a district-level TMC leader.