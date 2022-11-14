scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Nandigram: Three held for arson at TMC event venue

Several BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, have been named in the FIR.

Police also raided BJP leader Meghnath Paul’s residence in Nandigram late Saturday night. (Express file photo)

Three days after a podium at a ruling Trinamool Congress event in Nandigram was vandalised and set on fire allegedly by BJP workers, police have arrested three persons from Khejuri area.

“So far, three persons have been arrested. All the three were named in the FIR. Raids are being conducted and a probe is on,” Superintendent of Police (Purba Medinipur) Amarnath K told The Indian Express.

Those arrested have been identified as Kartik Barik, Gauranga Mondal and Sanjeev Mondal. They have been booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 425 (mischief), 427 (mischief causing damage), 435 (mischief by fire), 436 (arson) 504 (intent to breach peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and under the Arms Act.

Police also raided BJP leader Meghnath Paul’s residence in Nandigram late Saturday night.

Last Thursday, a podium of a TMC event to mark Martyrs’ Day was vandalised and set on fire.

Both Trinamool and BJP had organised separate programmes on the day to mark the day.

Following the incident, an FIR was lodged against 21 opposition leaders, including Meghnath Paul and Suvendu Adhikari.

The BJP protested against the arrests, claiming that the charges against party leaders were false. “If the Leader of Opposition can be framed in a false case, then one can imagine where our state is heading to. If the TMC continues to maintain this attitude, then their end is not very far,” said BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya.

The TMC hit back, accusing the BJP of using central agencies to harass their rivals.

“When the CBI and ED carry out raids and harass our party leaders in false cases, they seem to enjoy it a lot. Now, when a TMC podium was set on fire, police will take action against them. If police fail to do so, we will launch protests. On one hand BJP uses CBI and NIA in false cases and on other hand we can’t demand action against those actually involved in crime. Such double standards can’t go side by side,” said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 05:36:47 am
