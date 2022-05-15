Post-poll violence: CBI summons 9 TMC members

The CBI on Saturday summoned nine TMC members, including party leader Abu Taher, in connection with a case of post-poll violence in Nandigram.

They were asked by the central investigating agency to appear at its temporary office in Haldia in connection with the case. Taher, however, evaded the summons.

After the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 3 last year, attacks were allegedly orchestrated in several places at Nandigram. In one such attack in the Chillogram area of Nandigram, a BJP worker named Debabrata Maiti was seriously injured. He was under treatment at a Kolkata hospital but succumbed to his injuries on May 13.

The CBI, which was directed by the Calcutta High Court to take up post-poll violence cases, started a probe into this particular incident of violence.

Quizzed on his evading CBI summons, Taher said, “The CBI has arrested several TMC workers. They were summoned in the name of investigation. The CBI opposed their bail pleas, saying that they are influential people and might influence the probe. Now, they are planning to do the same with the (TMC) leaders in Nandigram. Suvendu Adhikari had earlier claimed that he had compiled a list of 100 names. The CBI started sending summons ever since he made that claim.”