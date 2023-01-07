Nandigram Martyrs’ Day turns into political slugfest, Kunal Ghosh, and Suvendu Adhikari trade barbs

January 7 has always been an important day for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ever since it came to power in West Bengal. On this day, the party remembers the martyrs who died while resisting the erstwhile CPI(M)-led government’s attempt to acquire land to set up a chemical hub in Nandigram.

It was no different this time, except, ever since Suvendu Adhikari has joined the BJP and holds his programme separately, the Martyrs’ Day has turned into a political slugfest.

On Saturday, while TMC leader Kunal Ghosh and the others paid their tributes to the martyrs in Nandigram, barely 100 metre away, Adhikari too paid his tributes to those who died in the protest. Although separate events, both the programmes were held under the banner of the Bhumi Uchchhed Protirodh Committee (BUPC) — a committee set up to oppose the acquisition of land.

Talking at the event Saturday, Ghosh said, “Suvendu Adhikari has no moral right to offer garlands at the Shaheed Bedi because those who had protested against the forceful acquisition, are on this stage. Those who had fired bullets at us are now with Adhikari and have joined the BJP.” He also said that the CPI(M) had filed false cases against those who had protested.

Ghosh further claimed that Adhikari has used Nandigram for his political interests. “He has used the blood of the martyrs for his own career,” Ghosh alleged.

In a counter attack aimed at Ghosh, Adhikari said, “You are seeing those leaders who have no contribution to the Nandigram movement.” He also claimed that there is no political or religious boundary in the observance of Martyrs’ Day.

Adhikari, without naming anybody, said, “People who had no connection with the movement are pocketing the benefits of the movement. They are doing so to maintain their political existence. But they will not be successful.”

Interestingly, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh mocked both the leaders and said, “All leaders have now forgotten the martyrs. They are only playing politics in the name of the martyrs.”

Replying to Ghosh’s claim, CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “Filing false cases was never the practice of the CPI(M), it is a practice of the TMC.”

On January 7, 2007, at Nandigram’s Bhangabera, 14 villagers who were a part of the BUPC were killed by miscreants suspected to be hand in gloves with the then ruling CPI(M).