Congress says it won’t back down after Nandigram candidate’s arrest

West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar (left) said that if Milan Pradhan (right) were jailed, thousands like him would take to the field and campaign in Nandigram. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The West Bengal Congress said on Saturday that it would not back down from the Nandigram bypoll despite the arrest of its candidate, Milan Pradhan, in connection with multiple cases dating back to 2007. State Congress president Subhankar Sarkar said the party would continue its campaign even if Pradhan, who was arrested on Friday, is remanded to judicial custody.

“We are waiting for the court order. If our candidate is sent to jail, thousands of Milan Pradhans will take to the field in Nandigram and campaign. They will distribute leaflets,” Sarkar said outside the Haldia sub-divisional court.

Pradhan’s arrest came on a day when Sanchita Pradhan, the Mamata Banerjee-camp candidate, withdrew her nomination for the October 6 Assembly bypoll in Nandigram and the former West Bengal chief minister extended support to the Congress.