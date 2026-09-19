Congress says it won’t back down after Nandigram candidate’s arrest

3 min readKolkataUpdated: Sep 19, 2026 02:34 PM IST
West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar (left) said that if Milan Pradhan (right) were jailed, thousands like him would take to the field and campaign in Nandigram.
(Express photo by Partha Paul)
The West Bengal Congress said on Saturday that it would not back down from the Nandigram bypoll despite the arrest of its candidate, Milan Pradhan, in connection with multiple cases dating back to 2007. State Congress president Subhankar Sarkar said the party would continue its campaign even if Pradhan, who was arrested on Friday, is remanded to judicial custody.
“We are waiting for the court order. If our candidate is sent to jail, thousands of Milan Pradhans will take to the field in Nandigram and campaign. They will distribute leaflets,” Sarkar said outside the Haldia sub-divisional court.
Pradhan’s arrest came on a day when Sanchita Pradhan, the Mamata Banerjee-camp candidate, withdrew her nomination for the October 6 Assembly bypoll in Nandigram and the former West Bengal chief minister extended support to the Congress.
In a statement, the Purba Medinipur district police said Pradhan was arrested within the Chandipur police station limits on the basis of four pending non-bailable warrants issued by courts in connection with cases registered at Nandigram and Khejuri police stations.
According to the police, the cases involve charges including murder, attempt to murder, abduction with intent to murder, causing disappearance of evidence, house trespass, rioting with arms and deadly weapons.
“The arrested person had been absconding and evading the due process of law for 19 years since 2007 and stands chargesheeted in the concerned cases as an absconder,” the statement added. It further said that repeated attempts to execute the warrants had failed in the past. “Execution of long-pending non-bailable warrants is a standing instruction of the Election Commission of India in respect of all elections/bye-elections. The arrest…is a lawful step towards compliance with the same during the course of an ongoing special drive,” the press release added.
Pradhan’s arrest triggered a controversy, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others condemning the police action.
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Meanwhile, Democratic Trinamool Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee on Saturday said on X: “We, the Democratic Trinamool Congress have lodged a complaint against Milan Pradhan, who has three murder cases pending against him. During elections it’s mandatory to execute the warrant. The State Cong Leadership probably has not intimated the actual details to Sri @RahulGandhi.”
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More