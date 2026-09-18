Mamata Banerjee backs Congress in Nandigram bypoll, her candidate opts out

The move comes hours after the Election Commission assigned the Mamata Banerjee-led faction a new party name and symbol for the October 6 bypolls

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Sep 18, 2026 05:17 PM IST
Former CM Mamata Banerjee during a press conference at Kalighat.Former CM Mamata Banerjee during a press conference at Kalighat. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
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Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that her party will support the Congress in the Nandigram assembly bypoll, hours after her camp’s candidate withdrew from the contest following a meeting with CM Suvendu Adhikari.

The move comes hours after the Election Commission assigned the Mamata Banerjee-led faction a new party name and symbol for the October 6 bypolls, effectively ending its immediate claim to the Trinamool Congress’ traditional identity.

ALSO READ | ‘Footballer’ for Didi, ‘Envelope’ for rebels: The Trinamool symbol war

Banerjee also hit out at the Election Commission over its decision to freeze the TMC’s name and symbol, and said the move was “arbitrary”.

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She accused the BJP of trying to “destroy opposition parties” in the country.

Describing the development as a “black day for democracy”, Banerjee questioned the EC’s decision to freeze the party’s traditional ‘Jora Ghash Phul’ (twin flowers and grass) symbol, which she said had been associated with the organisation for 28 years.

“How can they (EC) freeze my symbol, which has been with us since the beginning for the last 28 years?” she said.

The EC on Friday allotted the Banerjee-led faction the name ‘Mamata All India Trinamool Congress’ and the ‘Football Player’ symbol for the October 6 bypolls, while the rival Arup Roy-led group was given the name ‘Democratic Trinamool Congress’ and the ‘Envelope’ symbol.

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Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

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