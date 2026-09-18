Mamata Banerjee backs Congress in Nandigram bypoll, her candidate opts out

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that her party will support the Congress in the Nandigram assembly bypoll, hours after her camp’s candidate withdrew from the contest following a meeting with CM Suvendu Adhikari.

The move comes hours after the Election Commission assigned the Mamata Banerjee-led faction a new party name and symbol for the October 6 bypolls, effectively ending its immediate claim to the Trinamool Congress’ traditional identity.

Banerjee also hit out at the Election Commission over its decision to freeze the TMC’s name and symbol, and said the move was “arbitrary”.

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She accused the BJP of trying to “destroy opposition parties” in the country.