Hours after Mamata support, Congress Nandigram candidate arrested in murder case

Milan Pradhan (left) was arrested barely a few hours after Mamata Banerjee announced that her party will support Congress in the Nandigram bypolls (Express photo)

Hours after Mamata Banerjee extended support to Congress in the Nandigram bypoll, the party’s candidate Milan Pradhan was arrested by police in connection with an old murder case.

Both West Bengal Congress and Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress targeted the BJP following the arrest and demanded Pradhan’s release.

Though the police are yet to issue an official statement, sources said Pradhan was among the accused in an old murder case dating back to the Nandigram land agitation in 2007. There was a pending warrant against him, for which he had no legal protection.

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“It has got nothing to do with the bypolls. During every election, we review the status of old pending arrest warrants. We have found one pending warrant against him. There was no legal protection from the court. He will be produced before a local court tomorrow (Saturday),” said a senior police officer.