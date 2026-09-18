Hours after Mamata support, Congress Nandigram candidate arrested in murder case

Both West Bengal Congress and Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress targeted the BJP following the arrest and demanded Pradhan’s release.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Sep 18, 2026 08:07 PM IST
Nandigram bypollMilan Pradhan (left) was arrested barely a few hours after Mamata Banerjee announced that her party will support Congress in the Nandigram bypolls (Express photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Hours after Mamata Banerjee extended support to Congress in the Nandigram bypoll, the party’s candidate Milan Pradhan was arrested by police in connection with an old murder case.

Both West Bengal Congress and Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress targeted the BJP following the arrest and demanded Pradhan’s release.

Though the police are yet to issue an official statement, sources said Pradhan was among the accused in an old murder case dating back to the Nandigram land agitation in 2007. There was a pending warrant against him, for which he had no legal protection.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“It has got nothing to do with the bypolls. During every election, we review the status of old pending arrest warrants. We have found one pending warrant against him. There was no legal protection from the court. He will be produced before a local court tomorrow (Saturday),” said a senior police officer.

Repeated calls and messages to Purba Medinipur district police superintendent Angshuman Saha went unanswered.

Speaking to the media, Congress state president Subhankar Sarkar said, “Is it not a multi-party democracy in West Bengal? Only one party and its accomplices will contest the polls. There will be no multi-party system. The arrest of our candidate just shows this. BJP has an aggressive mindset in the state.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
facebook
instagram

Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 18: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments