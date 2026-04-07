‘I gave every document, yet I’m out’: Nandalal Bose’s grandson after being excluded from Bengal voter list

A day after the Supreme Court was informed that the names of the Shantiniketan-based family of renowned artist Nandalal Bose had been deleted during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, his grandson on Tuesday expressed a mix of resignation and bewilderment over the deletions.

Suprabuddha Sen, 88, the son of Bose’s younger daughter Jamuna Sen, said he and his wife, Deepa Sen, 82, have been living in Shantiniketan since he retired from Damodar Valley Corporation in 1996. Sen said their family house was built in 1958, and since then, they have been living in the university town.

While speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “What will I say? I really do not know why my name was deleted. Only those who deleted my name can give the reason”.