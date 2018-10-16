Kolkata: Nagerbazar blast toll rises to three

Due to the national holiday, the area was quite crowded and numerous children were playing on the street. Due to the national holiday, the area was quite crowded and numerous children were playing on the street.

A 36-year-old man who was injured during the October 2 Nagerbazar blast succumbed to his wounds at a state-run hospital in Kolkata, an official of the medical establishment said on Monday. With this, the death toll in the explosion has risen to three.

The man, identified as Sharat Sethi — a washerman — was sitting at a nearby tea stall when the low-intensity blast occurred. Sethi died at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on Sunday night, the official said.

Another victim, Ajit Halder, a fruit seller, had passed away at the hospital on Saturday night.

The CID, which is investigating the blast, said the death of Halder would slow down their probe.

“He (Halder) was giving us important information about what had happened on that day,” a senior CID officer said.

A seven-year-old boy was killed and nine people, including his mother, were injured in the low-intensity explosion in front of a fruit stall in the northern suburb of the metropolis.

The boy’s mother is currently undergoing treatment at the SSKM hospital, an official of the state-run facility said.

Mukul Roy calls for NIA probe

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Mukul Roy has demanded an NIA probe into the blast. Speaking to reporters after visiting a Durga Puja pandal in Salt Lake, Roy said no incident gets properly probed in the state.

“In this state, you cannot expect a fair probe… There will be no probe if you kill a person here or in case there is a bomb blast. Bombs are being recovered from party offices, yet there is no probe. A bomb exploded in Nagerbazar, yet there is no proper investigation,” he said.

“The state government must ask for an NIA probe into incidents of bomb blasts or recovery of AK-47 rifles. These are things of utmost importance and the NIA is the right agency to conduct the investigation,” he said.

With inputs from PTI

