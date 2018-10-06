Nagerbazar blast: CID records statement of injured eyewitness

Many believe that the socket bomb was kept hidden in a jute bag there. Many believe that the socket bomb was kept hidden in a jute bag there.

The criminal investigation department (CID) on Friday recorded the statement of a fruit seller in connection with the low-intensity blast in Kolkata’s Nagerbazar, which killed a six-year-old boy.

40-year-old Ajit Haldar’s fruit stall was the epicenter of Tuesday’s blast. Many believe that the socket bomb was kept hidden in a jute bag there. According to CID sources, many witnesses had told them of seeing such a bag, although they are yet to establish strong evidence for it.

Haldar was among the nine injured in the incident and is being treated at R G Kar Hospital, Kolkata. However, with Haldar still yet to recover completely from his injuries, CID officials have decided to not confirm any possibility before they can get a clear picture of what happened.

“We are not ruling out any possibility right now. We are yet to find strong evidence to establish that the bombs were planted inside a jute bag on the site,” a CID official told The Indian Express.

The agency also questioned Haldar’s sister Jamuna who said she had accompanied her brother, helped him set up the stall and then left for Arjunpur.

“She said that when she left, she had not seen a jute bag there,” said the CID official.“We have already recorded the statement of local residents. None of them actually saw anyone planting anything,” the official said.

