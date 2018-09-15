Nadia: University students continue protest calling for resignation of V-C

A section of students of Bidhanchandra Agricultural University campus in Nadia district continued their protest on Friday demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Dharnidhar Patra.

Tension had been brewing on the campus since September 5, when one group of students decided to skip the Teachers’ Day celebrations and had an argument with another group. On Wednesday, the students were allegedly attacked by outsiders. The miscreants had covered their faces and allegedly resorted to violence in an attempt to disperse the agitators.

After several meetings, the university authorities assured students that security-in-charge of the university Uttam Dhar and Dean of Student Welfare Gautam Chakraborty will be suspended, sources said. A section of teachers also joined the protest.

“Ours is a student movement. We are neither against any political party nor doing anything to please any of them. We are scared the way we were attacked by outsiders. We want Dean of Agriculture Srikanto Das, Dean of Student Welfare Gautam Chakraborty and Vice Chancellor to resign. There are lot of corruption and security related issues… We want no outsiders inside the campus”, a protesting student said.

The Vice-Chancellor Dharani Dhar Patra said, “I had informed the police to keep a vigil on the campus. Some of the students and one of our security personnel were injured in the attack. I have formed an inquiry committee in this regard.”

“Discussions are on and we are trying to calm the students”, added an official from the University administrative department. The Haringhata police have initiated a probe into the incident.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App