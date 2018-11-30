Nadia hooch tragedy: Toll rises to 12, raids to curb supply of illicit alcohol ongoing

The Nadia hooch tragedy death toll rose from eight to 12 Thursday, even as police personnel conducted raids in the neighbourhood to stem the supply of illicit alcohol.

Advertising

“So far 12 persons have died and four have been arrested,” said Nadia SP Rupesh Kumar.

The incident has now claimed the lives of all male members of the family of Chandan Mahato, who is accused of supplying the poisonous liquor. Chandan (32), his brother Lakhi (28) and their father Basudev (42) consumed the same illicit alcohol. Basudev died while on the way to Krishnanagar district hospital from Shantipur. The brothers died at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital in Kalyani on Wednesday.

“He would sell it but we had no clue it could be fatal… They used to drink together every day but never felt sick,” said a relative of Chandan.

Advertising

Currently, 28 people are still hospitalised after consuming the hooch. District officials have decided to shift all of them to Kolkata for better treatment.

Sources alleged Chandan would buy hooch from Satgachia or Kalna and sell it from his house.

“Chandan earlier used to consume the alcohol after buying from others. About a month ago, he himself started selling the alcohol from his house,” said Bapi Mahato, a local resident.

Chandan had been picked up by police on previous occasions, but would get back to his business within a few hours of settling the matter, said sources.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was in Durgapur for an administrative review meeting, alerted the police to keep surveillance throughout the year and conducts raids regularly.

“Illegal items are supplied through the border areas from Bihar and Jharkhand. There is a need for continuous surveillance. Why will police and administration work only after any untoward incident? Raids must be a continuous exercise… throughout the year,” she said.

TMC leader and Nadia in-charge, Partha Chatterjee, will meet the families of the victims on Friday, said party sources.

A BJP delegation led by party national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy will visit Shantipur on Friday to take stock of the situation.

“Our leaders will visit the village tomorrow. It’s unfortunate that the government shrugs off its responsibility by paying compensation instead of working on the problem at the root level,” said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh.

Advertising

Local residents have blamed the police and the administration for “allowing” the sale of hooch.