NADIA GANGRAPE & MURDER: CBI files chargesheet against nine accused; political blame game on

THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against nine accused in a case related to the alleged gangrape and murder of a minor girl in Nadia in April.

The chargesheet has been filed in the Court of Special Judge (POCSO court), Nadia against nine accused.

“Nine persons have been named in the chargesheet,” said an official. According to CBI sources, Investigation revealed that the minor victim was “gangraped by three accused after intoxicating her”.

According to CBI sources, it is alleged that the family members of the victim were threatened by three other accused by colluding with the prime accused, preventing them from taking her to hospital. She died the next day. It was also alleged that the accused immediately cremated the body without giving an opportunity for medical examination.

On April 13, the CBI registered a case against four accused and unidentified others in compliance with a Calcutta High Court order and took over the investigation of the case earlier registered at the local police station.

The CBI probe is ongoing, sources said. Till date, eight persons have been arrested.

The crime rocked the state, with political parties trading barbs. A fact-finding committee of the BJP that visited the area then submitted its preliminary report to the party’s national president J P Nadda, highlighting that 27 rape cases were registered in 20 days.

Now, after the CBI filed a chargesheet in the case, the war of words over the case is continuing.

“CBI files chargesheet in the rape and murder of a minor. Mamata Banerjee had questioned the girl’s character because rapists were TMC men. Y’day, she spoke of women

as commodities, opposes Draupadi Murmu’s candidature and defends insults to Maa Kaali,” tweeted Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP’s National Information and Technology Department.

“@MamataOfficial Ask for forgiveness from the gangrape victim’s family .You pointed fingers at her CHARACTER.You questioned ‘RAPE,LOVE AFFAIR OR PREGNANT?’@AITCofficial workers involved. So you tried to SUPPRESS it. CBI charges 9 of RAPE. SHAME on YOU!,” tweeted BJP leader Agnimitra Paul.

Reacting to the tweets, a senior TMC leader said, “It is Bengal and that is why anyone who is involved in any kind of crime is dealt with under the law. It doesn’t suit BJP leaders to criticise us. We don’t try to shield the culprits. I would like to know if the BJP would like to say a word about Uttar Pradesh, where rape cases were reported from Hathras and Unnao…”