Nadia gangrape: CBI team meets victim’s family, collects samples

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday visited the family of alleged gangrape victim in West Bengal’s Nadia district and inspected the spot where the purported crime took place on April 4.

The 14-year-old girl had died of “excessive bleeding” the next day.

The team broke open the lock of the wooden gate to the property where the “crime” took place to gain entry. The main accused, Braj Gopal Gayali, alias Sohel (21) used to visit his family-owned property where he had invited the girl for his birthday party, it is learnt.

A Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team accompanying the CBI officials collected “samples and circumstantial evidences” from the spot. The West Bengal Police had seized a stained bed-sheet, the victim’s clothes and her mobile phone before the central agency took over the case on the Calcutta High Court’s order.

Braj Gopal’s father Samarendra Gayali is a local Trinammol strongman and a panchayat member. Interestingly, Prabhakar Poddar, who is the only person to be arrested in the case as of now, has not been named in the FIR.

Three members of the victim’s family, including her father, have been named in the police FIR for alleged “destruction of evidence” as the girl’s body was cremated without a complaint or death certificate, cops had said.

The CBI will take the accused in their custody and interrogate them, it is learnt.

Agency officials said samples and circumstantial evidences are crucial to the case since the victim was cremated without autopsy.

Blackout in area as investigators arrive

As soon as the CBI team reached the spot late evening, there was a blackout in the area due to power cut. There was “load shedding” in the area for about an hour.

The officials used torch batteries for searching the premises. They also inspected the victim’s home and adjoining area with torches and car lights.

The CBI was handed over the case diary and all the related documents of the case.

Earlier in the day, a BJP fact-finding team reached the spot and examined the scene of crime, spoke to neighbours and “eyewitnesses”.

“The accused brought the victim back and surrounded their house, preventing her family from taking her to hospital. She remained in the house the whole night bleeding, surrounded by TMC goons. At 4am, she died. They entered the house, took her body and cremated it. I refuse to believe that the police had no information about this,” said Bharati Ghosh, a member of the fact-finding committee.