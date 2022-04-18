Nadia gangrape: CBI makes third arrest, collects DNA samples of key accused, victim’s parents

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested third person in connection with a gangrape incident in West Bengal’s Nadia district in which a teenaged girl died on April 5 hours after the alleged crime took place.

The arrested suspect was identified as Ranjit Mullick, a friend of Braj Gopal Gayali, the prime accused in the case. A search was carried at Mullick’s residence.

Earlier, Braj Gopal and his another friend Prabhakar Poddar were taken in custody by the state police before the agency took over the probe.

Searches were also conducted at their residences and “samples and evidences” were collected by the CBI along with a forensic team.

Braj is the son of a local Trinamool Congress leader. Mullick was arrested on Saturday evening, according to a press release released by the agency.

On Sunday, the CBI took DNA samples of Braj Gopal and the victim’s parents. Earlier, DNA samples were also collected by a forensic team from the spot where the girl was cremated, about 250 metres from her residence. According to sources, the DNA samples collected from the cremation spot will be matched with that of the girl’s parents.

Now, DNA samples will be collected from Poddar and Mullick too. The teenaged girl had died due to heavy bleeding hours after she was allegedly gang-raped in a birthday party where she was invited by Braj. He body was cremated without conducting post-mortem on it. The police had registered an FIR case following which the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to probe the case.