Nadia gangrape: Calcutta HC seeks govt response on Rs 1-cr aid plea by kin

The Calcutta High Court on Monday sought response from the West Bengal government while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family members of the minor victim in the Nadia gangrape and murder case which is being probed by the CBI.

The 14-year-old girl belonging to the scheduled caste community had died on April 5 after she was allegedly gangraped by the son of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat member and his friends in Nadia district.

The victim’s parents in their police complaint lodged on April 10 had alleged that the girl was bleeding profusely when she returned home and died later that night. Earlier, the court had ordered a CBI probe into the matter.

The petitioner claimed that the state government is yet to pay any compensation to the victim’s family. The court directed the government to file an affidavitwithin 3 weeks. The next date of hearing is June 28.

Ex-councillor death: HC upholds CBI probe

The division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj on Monday upheld a single-judge bench order for a CBI probe into the death of former Congress Jhalda Municipality councillor Tapan Kandu who was shot dead on March 13. Some motorcycle-borne persons had opened fire at Kandu when he had gone for a walk near his residence.

The bench noted that the CBI counsel pointed out that the agency has already taken over the probe and made substantial progress on that count. Also, the HC issued an order of dismissal of a government teacher who allegedly got the job by alleged illegal means. This was the second such order of dismissal after minister of state for education Paresh Adhikari’s daughter Ankita Adhikari was dismissed.