Nadda in Bengal next week, to visit districts in south

BJP president JP Nadda while addressing a gathering in Bengal. (Twitter/@JPNadda)

BJP national president JP Nadda will be in West Bengal on November 6 and 7 to take stock of the party’s organisational preparations for the 2021 Assembly elections.

He is likely to visit Bardhaman and Medinipur during the two-day visit next week that will be his second to the state in a month. He had visited North Bengal on October 19.

On Wednesday, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “JP Nadda ji will be visiting West Bengal on November 6-7. He is scheduled to hold meetings with state party leaders and look into various aspects of organisational matters. He is likely to visit Burdwan and Midnapore for this.”

Apart from senior leaders such as national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, vice-president Mukul Roy and Ghosh, Nadda will interact with booth and district leaders. Dilip Ghosh said the schedule of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s West Bengal visit was yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, Nadda on Wednesday appointed Amitava Chakravorty the new state BJP general secretary (organisation), replacing Subrata Chatterjee. Chakravorty is a former Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader, and has also worked as a functionary of RSS for many years.

