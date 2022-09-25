Nabanna march violence: BJP panel seeks CBI, NHRC probes, TMC cries foul

A BJP committee that looked into the clash between West Bengal Police and party members during its march to the secretariat, has sought CBI and National Human Rights Commission probes into the violence, accusing cops of acting on the TMC’s behest.

The BJP’s five-member fact-finding committee, which was appointed to study alleged police atrocities on the party’s workers during its recent march to state secretariat, on Saturday submitted its report to BJP national president JP Nadda and demanded that the CBI and NHRC should probe the violence.

The Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, slammed the report and dubbed it as a “malicious campaign” to fan unrest in the state.

The fact-finding team recently met BJP workers who were injured during September 13 march to state secretariat and targeted the Mamata Banerjee government for allegedly unleashing a “jungle raj” in the state. The five-member team comprises BJP Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal, former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Lok Sabha MP Aparajita Sarangi, Rajya Sabha MP Sameer Oraon and senior BJP leader Sunil Jakhar. In its report, the committee said that around 750 party workers were injured in police action. The committee also claimed that the police acted on the TMC’s orders.

“Fair enquiry is not possible by the state police as they are hand in glove with their political masters, the ruling TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Home Minister. The committee recommends that the entire episode should be enquired into by Central Agency CBI. National Human Rights Commission should also go to Kolkata to conduct enquiry into gross human right violations and brutality by Kolkata Police and TMC goons,” the committee claimed in its report. The committee also condemned the statement made by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee following the protest march.

“On September 14, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee brazenly praised the efforts of police for targeting BJP karyakartas during ‘Nabanna Chalo’ march. Moreover, on national TV, [TMC MP] Abhishek Banerjee recklessly stated that he would have shot the protesters in the head if he was present at the site, referring to the alleged assault on certain Kolkata police officers,” it claimed.

“This statement of the second-in-command of the TMC reveals the fascist mindset of their party as well as the fact that the illegal and brutal use of force by the state police on September 13 had the sanction of the political bosses of the TMC,” the committee wrote.

— WITH PTI INPUTS