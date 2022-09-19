scorecardresearch
Nabanna march: Keep highlighting ‘police atrocities’ during stir, Bansal tells BJP workers

Bansal along with state party incharge Mangal Pandey, co-observer Amit Malviya and national secretary Asha Lakra went to meet the party workers at their residences who were allegedly injured during the protest .

The BJP’s central observer for West Bengal, Sunil Bansal, on Sunday said they must continue to highlight what he termed as “police atrocities” against their party leaders and workers during the Nabanna Abhiyan (secretariat march) on September 13.

Bansal along with state party incharge Mangal Pandey, co-observer Amit Malviya and national secretary Asha Lakra went to meet the party workers at their residences who were allegedly injured during the protest . “This (highlighting alleged atrocities) is what party national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah want,” he said.

Bansal and the other three leaders will hold a series of meetings at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in Kolkata on Monday.

Sources said the four leaders will sit separately not only with the state leaders, but also with representatives of various party fronts and cells. Party state president Sukanta Majumder along with top leaders will also be present.

Besides reviewing how these fronts and cells are working, the roadmap for the coming days will also be drawn, it is learnt.

The party has decided to stand with the workers against whom the police and administration took action, sources said. Nadda had already sent a five-member team to Kolkata soon after the protest and it was likely to submit its report to the central leadership by Sunday. The central leadership also expressed satisfaction with the party’s state unit’s claim that the Nabanna Abhiyan was a success, a party functionary said.

It is learnt that Nadda repeatedly called up Sukanta on the day of the march and that party national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh also made a congratulatory call to state general secretary (organization) Amitabha Chakraborty.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari is also believed to have spoken with Shah after the march.

More from Kolkata

Slamming the BJP central leaders’ Sunday visit, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougat Roy said, “They are going to see their party workers only. But they will not meet the injured police personnel. They have no understanding of West Bengal. There is no party here except TMC. They are mere political tourists.”

