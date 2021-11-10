Nabanna annex building site hub of anti-social elements: PWD report

THE ABANDONED construction site of the annex building in Nabanna has become a hub of anti-social elements, an internal report of the Public Works Department (PWD) has said. Safety and security is also a concern, the report said, adding that the vegetated area at the site is home to several snakes.

Construction work of a multi-storied annex building began three years ago on land adjacent to Nabanna, the headquarters of the state administration. The plan was that an 11-storied annex building would be constructed at a cost of around Rs 46 crore. But within a year of the commencement of work, it was suddenly stopped on the directives of senior administration officials.

On January 15, 2016, approval was given for the construction. The work order (1045 / 4E-68) was issued in June. But the work was stopped on June 19 after the ground floor roof was cast. No progress has been made since.

According to the PWD, there was a verbal discussion that a three-storeyed building would be constructed at the site instead and that the office of the Directorate of Security would be shifted there. But no written instructions in this regard have been issued yet, even as 20 per cent of the total allocated money has been spent.

According to sources in the state administration, it is unlikely that any decision will be taken soon owing to the situation in the treasury. However, measures may be taken to prevent anti-social activities in the area, they added.

The PWD report said, “The work was stopped after the casting of ground floor roof as per the verbal instructions of higher authorities from June 2019. Since then, the site was left barred and no activity has been done. The agency left the site leaving behind the one-two staffers and some material. The exposed reinforcement has gathered rust, making it structurally weak. The site is frequented by local anti-social elements…”