N-24 Parganas: Man dies after being ‘left unattended’ at Bongaon hospital

A MAN died after allegedly being left unattended for 30 minutes at a hospital in North 24 Parganas district’s Bongaon city on Saturday night.

Madhab Narayan Dutta was taken to the Bongaon subdivisional hospital after he had complained of breathing problem, sources said.

According to his wife, Alpana Dutta, he was kept at a ward reportedly for Covid-19 patients. However, as his condition deteriorated he was referred to a hospital in Kolkata. While getting into the ambulance on the hospital premises, Dutta collapsed on the ground. Alpana tried to help him get up on his feet, but in vain, she added.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, which showed doctors in PPE suits looking at the struggling woman from a distance. They did not offer any help.

Alpana alleged that Dutta was left unattended for 30 minutes, following which he died.

“No one came to our help. I alone was trying to get him into the ambulance. When he collapsed, I tried to lift him up, but lacked enough strength to put him inside the ambulance. The driver of the ambulance was not there to help,” Alpana later told mediapersons.

The hospital administration was not available to comment on the the incident.

