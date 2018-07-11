My govt has kicked off more welfare schemes than any other state: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express File Photo) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express File Photo)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said her government has implemented more social welfare schemes than any other across the country. While addressing a public meeting at Changrabandha in Cooch Behar, near the India-Bangladesh border, Mamata said, “We have implemented maximum number of social welfare schemes for the development of people belonging to different categories. This will not be found in any other state. Once again, Bengal is showing the way to the entire nation. We have social schemes such as ‘Kanyashree’, ‘Yuvashree’, ‘Sabuj Sathi’, ‘Rupashree’ and ‘Shikhashree’, which have improved lives of people. A large number of people have also benefited from such schemes.”

The chief minister also described the exchange of enclaves with Bangladesh as a “bridge of cooperation” and asked central government agencies to work in collaboration with Changrabandha Development Board to boost development in the area. “This is not the time to do politics. Development must reach people who live in this interior region. I would request central government agencies to work with our development boards so that the people of Changrabandha can avail all benefits which are available in bigger cities,” she said.

Mamata also appealed to people in the region to come forward and assist the government in the development process. “There should not be any jealousy between the ‘Rajbansh’ and ‘Kamtapuri’ communities. We have done our best for the development of both communities. Forget all differences among yourselves and come together to help us develop this entire region. Some people will try to mislead you and create confusion. Do not allow such people to succeed in their endeavour. Do not allow them to divide the people,” she said.

