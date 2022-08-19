scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

My daughter cleared school job exam: TMC’s Anubrata Mondal

“She has passed the exam and has a certificate too,” said Anubrata Mondal, the party's Birbhum district president, who was arrested by the CBI last week in a cattle smuggling case.

Sukanya Mondal in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express/Partha Paul)

Denying an allegation that his daughter Sukanya Mondal was appointed to a primary school without having cleared the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET), arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal on Thursday claimed that she has passed the exam and has a document to prove it. “She has passed the exam and has a certificate too,” said Mondal, the party’s Birbhum district president, who was arrested by the CBI last week in a cattle smuggling case.

A supplementary affidavit related to TET was filed in the Calcutta High Court Wednesday, alleging “irregularities” in the appointment of six persons, including Sukanya. The court directed Sukanya to appear in court Thursday. A single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangapadhyay directed Mondal’s daughter and others to appear before the court and submit their TET certificates and appointment letters.

Political Pulse |After cold-shouldering Partha, why Mamata is throwing her weight behind Anubrata Mondal

However, on Thursday, the single bench recalled its order regarding the appearance of six persons, including Sukanya Mondal. The supplementary affidavit on the basis of which these six persons were summoned to the court was not considered admissible by the judge. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, after examining the affidavit in the courtroom, came to the conclusion that the order to summon the six persons to the court cannot stand and thus revoked it.

“The court has not summoned her [Sukanya]. It has just asked her to present her documents,” Anubrata Mondal told mediapersons while he was being taken to a hospital for a routine medical check-up.

Meanwhile, Sukanya appeared before the Calcutta High Court Thursday after she reached Kolkata from Bolpur. Justice Gangopadhyay recalled Wednesday’s order during the hearing. However, at the same time, the court also made it clear that if there is a separate case filed in the court regarding the appointment of Sukanya Mondal, the court would hear it. On Wednesday, a lawyer, Firdous Shamim, submitted an additional affidavit along with the court cases claiming that the appointment of Sukanya Mondal was “not valid.”

Must Read |TMC doth protest too much, say rivals as its leaders declare: 'Not all of us thieves'

The petitioner alleged that some people closely related to Mondal, who is also chairman of West Bengal Rural Development Authority, were given jobs as teachers who allegedly never visited Kalikapur Primary School in Birbhum, where she was employed. In the affidavit, the petitioner said the school attendance register was sent to Sukanya’s residence for her signature.

Meanwhile, the CBI has traced fixed deposits amounting to nearly Rs 17 crore in the name of Anubrata Mondal and his family members as part of its investigation of a case related to alleged illegal cross-border trade of cattle. Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has publicly backed Anubrata after his arrest.

Don't Miss |No protests for Partha: Minister in ED net but Mamata & TMC play waiting game

Taking a jibe at Mondal’s claim that his daughter [Sukanya Mondal] cleared TET, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “In a state where Mamata Banerjee gets a sahitya [literary] award, why is it surprising if anyone is passing exams?”

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 02:23:11 am
Ukrainian varsities ask Indians to return or join transfer programmes

