Thursday, August 23, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Muslims living here since childhood need not worry about NRC: Roopa Ganguly

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Roopa also said that some parties were "politicising" the issue to serve their own interests.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Updated: August 23, 2018 5:11:27 am
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly on Wednesday said that Muslims who have been living in West Bengal since childhood do not need to worry about the National Register of Citizens (NRC) if it ever gets implemented in the state. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, she also said that some parties were “politicising” the issue to serve their own interests.

“We may recall that Pakistan was formed after Partition on the basis that it becomes a Muslim country. Bangladesh (then East Pakistan) was mainly for Muslims. West Bengal was made part of India as it was for Hindus, who had come from (then) East Pakistan because they were driven out from there. Those living in India since their childhood, including Muslims, do not need to worry about the NRC…There are certain things which should not be politicised for the sake of national interest,” Ganguly said.

The statement comes amid a war of words between TMC and BJP over NRC in Assam. State BJP leaders have many times said that NRC would be implemented in West Bengal if they come to power here. ens

