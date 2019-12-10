Muslim outfits want Trinamool Congress to do more than just walk out of Parliament

At a rally against the Bill in Kolkata on Monday. (Express photo: Partha Paul) At a rally against the Bill in Kolkata on Monday. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

At least 14 Muslim organisations on Monday appealed to the Trinamool Congress to do more than just walking out of Parliament and up its ante against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, or CAB. They alleged that the walk-out by the TMC MPs in parliament during the tabling of various Bill inadvertently helps the BJP government at the Centre.

They warned that if this continues, the community may not support the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. The organisations listed their demands during a press conference here.

“From our experience, we can say that the TMC has helped the Centre in passing bills by stepping out of Parliament. If this happens again, Muslims of this state will never support TMC,” said Abdul Ajij, member of Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Maulana Abu Talib Rahmani said, “This is not the fight between Hindus and Muslims. Our Country is at stake. So we have to fight this together.”

These organisations also said they will not only fight the battle against CAB politically but also fight in court.

Members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who come from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan facing persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship when the proposed amendments to the six-decade-old Citizenship Act come into effect.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App