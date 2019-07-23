Muslim man ‘beaten up’ for not chanting Jai Shri Ram in West Bengal, one arrested

One person has been arrested in Birbhum’s Paikar area for allegedly beating up a 35-year-old Muslim man after he reportedly refused to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Ismail Sheikh, who sells spices for a living, had lodged a complaint with police, alleging that he was beaten by one Gautam Mondal at Kushmor village on Sunday when he went to sell spice there.

“I had gone to Kushmor village to sell spices on Sunday when a man accosted me and asked me to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. I told him that every person has the right to follow his religion, and therefore I did not chant the slogan. When I refused to chant, he started beating me up. Later, I left the spot. He thrashed me again when I was returning home,” Sheikh, a resident of Bhadista area of Birbhum district, told The Indian Express.

He said that he had never faced such hostility earlier. “This is the first time, I was harassed and beaten up like this. I want nothing but justice,” he added.

Acting on the complaint, police have arrested Gautam Mondal. “We have arrested one person in connection with the incident,” said a police officer of Paikar Police Station.

Last month, a 26-year-old madrasa teacher in South 24 Parganas district had alleged that he was beaten up by a group of people on a train after he refused to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.