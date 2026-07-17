Murshidabad train tragedy: Railway gateman arrested after 4 deaths

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The Eastern Railway on Friday said the gateman of the railway crossing involved in the Murshidabad tragedy has been arrested.
The move comes after four people, including three school students, died after a passenger train collided with a school van crossing the railway tracks in West Bengal’s Murshidabad earlier on Friday.
West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the arrest and said any negligence would not be tolerated.
“The Railway Gateman has already been arrested by the State Police. A thorough investigation into the circumstances of this incident will be conducted and I assure the people of West Bengal that the strictest possible action will be taken against those found responsible,” Suvendu said in a post on X.
The Eastern Railway in a statement said the gateman on the crossing gate between Khagraghat Road and Karnasubarna stations opened the “Level Crossing gate incorrectly for giving passage to road traffic at about 6:40 am on Friday”.
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