Murshidabad train tragedy: Railway gateman arrested after 4 deaths

3 children were killed after a train ramped a school van trying to cross the tracks in West Bengal Murshidabad.

The Eastern Railway on Friday said the gateman of the railway crossing involved in the Murshidabad tragedy has been arrested.

The move comes after four people, including three school students, died after a passenger train collided with a school van crossing the railway tracks in West Bengal’s Murshidabad earlier on Friday.

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the arrest and said any negligence would not be tolerated.

“The Railway Gateman has already been arrested by the State Police. A thorough investigation into the circumstances of this incident will be conducted and I assure the people of West Bengal that the strictest possible action will be taken against those found responsible,” Suvendu said in a post on X.